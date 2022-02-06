Bismuth (BIS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.38 Million

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. Bismuth has a total market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $629.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002421 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005795 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

