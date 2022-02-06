BitBall (BTB) Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last Week

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. BitBall has a market cap of $2.37 million and $109,246.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitBall has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitBall coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,503.99 or 0.99946430 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00074824 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00021156 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00026365 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.83 or 0.00483629 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,828,817 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

