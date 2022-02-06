Bitball Treasure (BTRS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $50,682.00

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Bitball Treasure has a total market capitalization of $15.94 million and $50,682.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be bought for approximately $35.43 or 0.00085105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000435 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000493 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000632 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

Bitball Treasure (CRYPTO:BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

