Bitcloud (BTDX) Tops One Day Volume of $7.00

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 11% higher against the dollar. Bitcloud has a market cap of $97,515.78 and approximately $7.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,007.29 or 0.99418595 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00073196 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.66 or 0.00254787 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.92 or 0.00158389 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.95 or 0.00328864 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00013669 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006606 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001312 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 38,465,082 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.