bitCNY (BITCNY) Market Capitalization Tops $4.51 Million

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000384 BTC on exchanges. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.51 million and $314,806.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00050857 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,976.61 or 0.07157487 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00055067 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,542.56 or 0.99892402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00052773 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006639 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

