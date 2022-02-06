Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,988.00

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 6th. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $415,622.82 and $4,988.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00012129 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.23 or 0.00264763 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000442 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

