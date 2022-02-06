Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Hits Market Capitalization of $589.94 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $589.94 million and $18.87 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $33.68 or 0.00081116 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.82 or 0.00293362 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00108200 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003226 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000198 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

