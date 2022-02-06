Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Reaches One Day Volume of $20.56 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 20% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $34.82 or 0.00081599 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $609.87 million and $20.56 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.75 or 0.00292324 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.53 or 0.00111387 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003254 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

