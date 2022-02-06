Bitcoin SV (BSV) Market Cap Hits $1.84 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for approximately $96.76 or 0.00232811 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $1.84 billion and $78.38 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,562.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $318.44 or 0.00766161 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00024885 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,971,927 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

