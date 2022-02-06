Bitcoin SV Price Hits $96.76 on Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for approximately $96.76 or 0.00232811 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and $78.38 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,562.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $318.44 or 0.00766161 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00024885 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,971,927 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

