BitcoinPoS Hits Market Capitalization of $351,961.68 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 6th. Over the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0682 or 0.00000164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $351,961.68 and approximately $470.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS (BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,368,549 coins and its circulating supply is 5,157,095 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

