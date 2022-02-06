BitDAO (BIT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $39.39 Million

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last week, BitDAO has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One BitDAO coin can currently be bought for about $1.56 or 0.00003756 BTC on exchanges. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $913.12 million and $39.39 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00050752 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,966.95 or 0.07154299 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00054867 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,432.71 or 0.99907898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00052562 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006594 BTC.

BitDAO Coin Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

