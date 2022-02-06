BitGreen 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8,573.00 (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 6th. One BitGreen coin can currently be bought for about $0.0629 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BitGreen has traded flat against the US dollar. BitGreen has a total market capitalization of $751,382.81 and approximately $8,573.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitGreen alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.75 or 0.00190701 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00031494 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00027558 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00074057 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.39 or 0.00392814 BTC.

About BitGreen

BitGreen (CRYPTO:BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitGreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGreen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.