BitSend (BSD) Price Hits $0.0017 on Exchanges

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. BitSend has a market cap of $53,359.87 and approximately $4.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitSend has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.21 or 0.00252978 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00013780 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006564 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001037 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00017177 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About BitSend

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 32,077,015 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

BitSend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

