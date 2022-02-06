Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,039,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,729 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.64% of Black Hills worth $65,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Black Hills by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,838,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,690,000 after buying an additional 174,725 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Black Hills by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,389,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,342,000 after buying an additional 96,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Black Hills by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,002,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,953,000 after buying an additional 72,546 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Black Hills by 22.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,429,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,428,000 after buying an additional 443,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Black Hills by 16.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,093,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,787,000 after buying an additional 155,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills stock opened at $64.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.54. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $58.42 and a 1 year high of $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 61.50%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

