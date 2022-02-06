Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) vs. Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Head-To-Head Analysis

Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) and Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Blackhawk Bancorp alerts:

47.5% of Western New England Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Western New England Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Blackhawk Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Western New England Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Blackhawk Bancorp pays out 9.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Western New England Bancorp pays out 19.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Western New England Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Western New England Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Blackhawk Bancorp and Western New England Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackhawk Bancorp 22.38% N/A N/A Western New England Bancorp 25.65% 10.69% 0.95%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blackhawk Bancorp and Western New England Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackhawk Bancorp $60.84 million 1.61 $13.62 million $4.47 7.70 Western New England Bancorp $92.41 million 2.25 $23.70 million $1.03 8.90

Western New England Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Blackhawk Bancorp. Blackhawk Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western New England Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Blackhawk Bancorp and Western New England Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackhawk Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Western New England Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Western New England Bancorp has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.31%. Given Western New England Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Western New England Bancorp is more favorable than Blackhawk Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Blackhawk Bancorp has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western New England Bancorp has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Western New England Bancorp beats Blackhawk Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackhawk Bancorp

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Blackhawk Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and related financial services. It offers a value-added consultative services to small businesses and their employees related to the financial products. The company was founded in November 1989 and is headquartered in Beloit, WI.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Westfield, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackhawk Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackhawk Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.