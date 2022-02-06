BlackRock Inc. Acquires 13,644 Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,906,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.87% of Univest Financial worth $79,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Univest Financial by 3.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Univest Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 236,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Univest Financial by 65.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Univest Financial by 6.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Univest Financial during the third quarter worth $47,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of UVSP opened at $30.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.52. The stock has a market cap of $893.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Univest Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $31.93.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Univest Financial had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.64%.

Univest Financial Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

