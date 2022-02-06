BlackRock Inc. Acquires 37,137 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,359,084 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,137 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.59% of Model N worth $79,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MODN. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Model N by 24.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,301,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,866,000 after acquiring an additional 444,972 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Model N by 10.9% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,161,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,090,000 after acquiring an additional 212,174 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Model N by 108.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 228,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 118,918 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Model N by 147.8% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 185,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 110,745 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Model N by 9.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,079,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,361,000 after acquiring an additional 95,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Model N alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on MODN shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,540 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $470,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,011 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $65,096.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,215 shares of company stock valued at $806,837. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $25.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $943.25 million, a PE ratio of -30.82 and a beta of 0.97. Model N, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average of $31.52.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $51.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.63 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN).

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.