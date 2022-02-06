BlackRock Inc. Acquires 75,561 Shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,409,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.19% of Forma Therapeutics worth $79,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FMTX. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 6.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 503,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $552,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 8.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on FMTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Forma Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

Forma Therapeutics stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.57. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $528.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.03.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

