BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 918.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,784,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,216,236 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.94% of Ballard Power Systems worth $81,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,841,000 after buying an additional 368,213 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,190,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,807,000 after buying an additional 130,511 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 330,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $4,222,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 36.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 827,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,597,000 after buying an additional 222,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.52.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLDP. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.12.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

