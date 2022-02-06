BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,115,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,642 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.60% of Arlo Technologies worth $77,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $10.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average is $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $734.24 million, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.75.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.86% and a negative net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $111.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ARLO shares. BWS Financial increased their target price on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

In related news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

