BlackRock Inc. Buys 10,922 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,763,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.41% of Green Brick Partners worth $77,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRBK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 106,485.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GRBK. Wedbush began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $150,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 39.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GRBK stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.20. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.27 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

