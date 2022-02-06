BlackRock Inc. Buys 324,918 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,211,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324,918 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Jamf were worth $85,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jamf by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 594,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,889,000 after buying an additional 16,476 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Jamf during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,009,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Jamf by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Jamf during the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Jamf by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period.

Shares of Jamf stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.35.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01.

In other Jamf news, insider Jeff Lendino sold 3,846 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Strosahl sold 15,125 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $475,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 369,260 shares of company stock valued at $13,280,558.

JAMF has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

