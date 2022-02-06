BlackRock Inc. Buys 437,513 Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,582,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 437,513 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.11% of Agenus worth $87,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGEN. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Agenus during the third quarter worth $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Agenus by 190.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Agenus during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agenus during the third quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AGEN shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

In related news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $118,357.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $613.83 million, a PE ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Agenus Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $6.79.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $252.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

