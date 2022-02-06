BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,568 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Ferguson worth $84,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ferguson by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,566,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,343,000 after purchasing an additional 80,928 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,876,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,013,000 after acquiring an additional 775,917 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,494,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,146,000 after acquiring an additional 426,070 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ferguson by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,835,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,141,000 after buying an additional 243,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,983,500,000. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $152.24 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $116.70 and a one year high of $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.15.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FERG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ferguson from £155 ($208.39) to £140 ($188.22) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,794.33.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

