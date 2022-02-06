BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,156,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,581 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.54% of Resources Connection worth $81,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGP. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Resources Connection by 59.9% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 532,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,404,000 after buying an additional 199,540 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Resources Connection by 20.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Resources Connection by 42.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 61,236 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Resources Connection by 50.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 352,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after buying an additional 117,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Resources Connection in the third quarter worth $768,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on RGP. Zacks Investment Research raised Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Resources Connection from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Resources Connection stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.82.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Resources Connection’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is presently 36.60%.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.