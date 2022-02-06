BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,541,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.94% of Krystal Biotech worth $80,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 0.6% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,072,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,905,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 31.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,767,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,218,000 after buying an additional 426,020 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,552,000 after buying an additional 15,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 8.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,484,000 after buying an additional 54,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 7.1% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 526,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,812,000 after purchasing an additional 35,139 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRYS opened at $56.89 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.86 and a twelve month high of $102.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. Equities analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KRYS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

