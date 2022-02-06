BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,708,134 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.60% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $79,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOG has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 136.31%. The company had revenue of $259.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.99 million. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is -5.03%.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

