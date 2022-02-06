BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,736,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.27% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $78,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $268,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $277,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 104,711.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 12.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $853,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $72,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 357,259 shares of company stock valued at $4,738,694. 27.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.45. The company has a market capitalization of $336.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on YMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.