BlackRock Inc. Has $76.87 Million Position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,704,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,451,022 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.05% of Telos worth $76,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Telos by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,047,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,647,000 after purchasing an additional 812,526 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Telos by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,294,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,053,000 after acquiring an additional 782,389 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Telos by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,766,000 after buying an additional 1,758,644 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Telos by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,150,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,103,000 after buying an additional 382,211 shares during the period. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Telos during the 2nd quarter worth $34,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John B. Wood acquired 100,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.14 per share, with a total value of $1,814,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TLS stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. Telos Co. has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $40.62. The stock has a market cap of $701.60 million, a P/E ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Telos had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $70.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Telos Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TLS. Wedbush lowered Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

