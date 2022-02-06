BlackRock Inc. Has $79.54 Million Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,377,741 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.70% of Peabody Energy worth $79,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 477.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,322,491 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $58,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053,708 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 40.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,125,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $32,706,000 after buying an additional 1,179,220 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 237.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,199,157 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after buying an additional 1,548,412 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 17.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,735,697 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $13,764,000 after buying an additional 261,127 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 7.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,549,721 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after buying an additional 100,856 shares during the period. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BTU opened at $13.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Peabody Energy Co. has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $19.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BTU shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, SVP Paul V. Richard sold 11,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $131,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 7,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $83,566.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,225 shares of company stock worth $554,782 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

