BlackRock Inc. Has $79.54 Million Stake in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,191 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.23% of Atrion worth $79,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atrion by 17.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Atrion during the third quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 17.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 396.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atrion in the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Atrion alerts:

ATRI opened at $632.00 on Friday. Atrion Co. has a 1-year low of $579.96 and a 1-year high of $805.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $671.21 and a 200-day moving average of $688.12.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.86 million during the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 20.58%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.07%.

In related news, Director Emile A. Battat sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.45, for a total value of $178,380.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Atrion

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.