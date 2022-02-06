BlackRock Inc. Has $79.75 Million Stock Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,533,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,510 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.00% of Huron Consulting Group worth $79,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,712,000 after purchasing an additional 640,341 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 808,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,761,000 after acquiring an additional 90,532 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 419,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,795,000 after acquiring an additional 86,825 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 159,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 69,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2,042.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 48,156 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HURN opened at $43.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $963.30 million, a PE ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $59.93.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $809,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

