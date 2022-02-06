BlackRock Inc. Has $80.21 Million Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,446,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.07% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $80,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2,438.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 952,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,851,000 after purchasing an additional 915,248 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 235,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 207,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,520,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 179,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,989,000 after buying an additional 30,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $54.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.48. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.