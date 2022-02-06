BlackRock Inc. Has $82.15 Million Stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,366,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 93,573 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.55% of H&E Equipment Services worth $82,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 309.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 368,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after purchasing an additional 278,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after purchasing an additional 131,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

HEES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

HEES stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.12. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $50.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.50 and a 200-day moving average of $39.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 115.79%.

H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

