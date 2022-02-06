BlackRock Inc. Has $84.51 Million Stock Position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,816,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,567 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.08% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $84,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

CNOB opened at $33.07 on Friday. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.29.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The company had revenue of $74.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.15%.

In other news, Director Joseph Jr. Parisi sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $876,204.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

