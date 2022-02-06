BlackRock Inc. Has $84.59 Million Stock Holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,997,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.42% of Surgery Partners worth $84,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,483,000 after buying an additional 107,565 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after purchasing an additional 25,834 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 18,940 shares during the last quarter.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.29.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $45.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 3.03. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $69.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Surgery Partners Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.