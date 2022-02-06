BlackRock Inc. Has $84.60 Million Holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,861,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85,060 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.89% of DXP Enterprises worth $84,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 103,680.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DXPE opened at $28.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.18. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The company has a market cap of $534.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 2.26.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $289.49 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher T. Gregory sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $80,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

