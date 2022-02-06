BlackRock Inc. Has $85.31 Million Stock Position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,566,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 82,152 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.70% of Lumber Liquidators worth $85,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 21.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 220.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 45,115 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2,182.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 169,015 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LL stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $407.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.02. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $31.35.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $282.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.00 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

