BlackRock Inc. Has $85.71 Million Holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,335,309 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 558,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.92% of Banco Santander-Chile worth $85,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 18.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 10.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSAC opened at $19.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.89. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $26.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

