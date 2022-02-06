BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,212,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512,411 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.53% of Avidity Biosciences worth $79,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 104,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $300,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 25,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $697,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNA stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.81. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $29.59. The firm has a market cap of $763.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.76.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 995.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RNA shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Avidity Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.