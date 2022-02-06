BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,433,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,633 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.85% of Anavex Life Sciences worth $79,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anavex Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of AVXL stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.01. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $792.87 million, a P/E ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

