BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,613,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,379 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.34% of EVO Payments worth $85,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the second quarter worth $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in EVO Payments during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in EVO Payments by 370.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in EVO Payments by 43.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in EVO Payments by 5.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

EVO Payments stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.22. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -257.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.63.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.87 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. EVO Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

