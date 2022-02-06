BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,125,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.50% of Generation Bio worth $78,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GBIO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Generation Bio by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Generation Bio by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 106,527 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Generation Bio by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 157,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,735,000 after buying an additional 54,479 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GBIO. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Generation Bio from $40.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair cut shares of Generation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Generation Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Generation Bio from $50.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generation Bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $5.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.83. Generation Bio Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.86.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

