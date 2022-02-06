BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,717,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.23% of Radius Global Infrastructure worth $77,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 14.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,609,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,842,000 after buying an additional 326,919 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,986,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 1,250.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,999,000 after buying an additional 1,085,539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 94.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 997,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after buying an additional 484,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 871.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after buying an additional 770,057 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 591,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $9,530,466.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,294,863 shares of company stock valued at $20,990,484 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

RADI opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $18.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.17.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RADI shares. Raymond James raised shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

