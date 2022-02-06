BlackRock Inc. Invests $76.74 Million in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,951,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,744,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.12% of Jackson Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at $41,618,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at $17,884,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at $11,479,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at $10,611,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at $7,877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JXN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $38.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Jackson Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $24.03 and a 1-year high of $47.76.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc will post 23.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th.

In other news, Director Derek G. Kirkland purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $247,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $9,025,453.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

