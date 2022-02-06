BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,639,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,974 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.45% of Movado Group worth $83,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOV. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Movado Group by 37.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Movado Group by 120,750.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Movado Group in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Movado Group in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. 64.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, CFO Sallie A. Demarsilis sold 18,800 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $830,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Vivian Delia sold 15,410 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $679,889.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,040 shares of company stock worth $4,354,986. 28.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MOV stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. Movado Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $48.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.08. The stock has a market cap of $865.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.