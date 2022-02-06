BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,486,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,355 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 13.90% of United Fire Group worth $80,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,406,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,734,000 after purchasing an additional 72,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 749,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,792,000 after acquiring an additional 27,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 443,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 22,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 15,679 shares during the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $23.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $593.92 million, a P/E ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 0.08. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $36.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.70.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $248.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS. Analysts forecast that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

A number of analysts recently commented on UFCS shares. Piper Sandler raised United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

