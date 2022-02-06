BlackRock Inc. Purchases 9,565,827 Shares of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) by 217.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,968,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,565,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.97% of Meta Materials worth $80,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Materials in the third quarter valued at about $551,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Meta Materials during the third quarter worth about $266,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Meta Materials during the third quarter worth about $36,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Meta Materials during the third quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Meta Materials during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Materials alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Thomas Gordon Welch sold 49,000 shares of Meta Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of 2.63, for a total transaction of 128,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steen Karsbo acquired 18,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 3.74 per share, for a total transaction of 68,505.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,206,725 shares of company stock worth $4,877,826. Company insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMAT opened at 1.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.51. Meta Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of 1.38 and a 1 year high of 21.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 3.79.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of 0.57 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Materials Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Materials Company Profile

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.