BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,342,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,610 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.53% of Impinj worth $76,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PI. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 6.5% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,946,000 after buying an additional 111,671 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 728.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after buying an additional 106,736 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,755,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 14.3% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 492,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,407,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 19.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 347,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,767,000 after buying an additional 55,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $78.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.43 and a beta of 2.33. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.69 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.71 and a 200 day moving average of $67.06.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $54,390.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $413,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,010,827 shares of company stock valued at $79,130,883 in the last three months. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PI. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, boosted their price target on Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

